www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is a group of Specialist Doctors working and operating across the country since 2010 under a group-based practice model.

We currently have facilities in the following counties: Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya, Uasin-Gishu, Kitui, Nairobi, Kakamega, Bungoma and Nakuru.

We are expanding and Oasis Healthcare is upgrading its services in Kakamega where we will be rolling out in patient, dental, renal, maternity, a radiology center and oncology services.

We are looking to fill the following position with qualified and suitable individuals willing to join us.

Job Title: Cashier

(2 Positions)

Duties and Responsibilities shall include but not limited to

Review of patient information on the system: it is the responsibility of the cashier to ensure that clients who want to pay for service offered, their information is correctly captured into the hospital system.

Cash paying clients: the cashier will inform the client of the total amount due for payment, accept the cash and issue the client with a receipt.

Corporate clients: the cashier will run smart, and ensure all details are captured and deductions made to relevant cards.

Receive co-pay for various clients and issue a receipt

It is the responsibility of the cashier to ensure that pre-authorizations that have been approved and claimed online have been confirmed and forwarded to the accounts department for dispatch. The Cashier will ensure that every detail is captured and all necessary documents attached before forwarding to the accounts department.

Bills: it is the responsibility of the cashier to ensure bills due for printing are free of error and forward the bill to the accounts department for confirmation then forward the signed bill to the nursing station for the patient to sign.

Bills for insurance companies will be sent to the respective insurances once the bill has been signed by the client and the accounts department together with a discharge summary.

Ensure communication is made to insurance companies for pre-authorization and discharge of patients, immediately you are in receipt of either an inpatient insurance covered clients preauthorization or bill and a discharge summary.

It is the responsibility of the cashier to keep checking the hospital email to track responses from insurance companies on preauthorization sent and keep the client informed.

NHIF: it is the responsibility of the cashier to ensure that NHIF cards are verified before a client is given service.

Daily summary report: the Cashier will prepare a summary report on the Cash received and corporate clients and forward the report to the Accounts department.

It is the responsibility of the Cashier to pay Doctors and consultation, review and doctors fee once payment has been received or forward the payment to the Accountant.

The cashier will do a summary report on doctors who have received payment and those that are still pending.

Job Requirements

Diploma in Business Management or Business Administration.

At least CPA section 1

Ability to work with minimum supervision.

Ability to analyze and evaluate data critically.

Ability to prepare and keep budgets.

Computer literate.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your Application, CV, copies of your academic testimonials and other relevant documents via email to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com quoting the job title with the word Kakamega on the email Subject.

Alternatively;

Courier and hand delivered applications can be dropped at Oasis Doctors Plaza Kakamega located along Muruli Road in IG SACCO PLAZA (Mwalimu Centre Building) Ground Floor behind HUDUMA Centre.

NOTE:

We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only candidates short-listed for an interview will be contacted.

Indicate your salary expectation in your application.

Applications to reach us before close of business 10th July 2020.

“Oasis Healthcare group is an equal opportunity employer”