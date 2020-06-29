www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Sunday, June 28, 2020 – Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, is on the receiving end from Kenyans after bragging that he is the future of the great republic of Kenya.

The controversial legislator has been trying to sanitize his name but Kenyans have refused to forgive him for shooting and ruining the life of youthful disc jockey, DJ Evolve.

DJ Evolve may have survived the shooting at Kilimani’s posh B-Club but he will be confined to a wheel chair for the rest of his life.

His legs cannot move and according to reports, his lower body is completely paralyzed.

All the while, Babu is a free man and has been trying to get Kenyans to forget the incident through gimmicks and PR stunts.

Taking to Twitter, Babu shared a photo of himself in his office and declared that he’s the future of Kenya.

However, Netizens have reminded him that he should be rotting in jail for turning DJ Evolve’s life upside down.

See the post and reaction below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.