Monday, 29 June 2020 – Cool and reserved KTN anchor, Ben Kitili, has separated with his sexy wife, Amina Mude.

Ben and Amina got married in November 2018 through a low key wedding amidst bashing from some Muslims who criticized Amina for getting married to a Christian and 2 years later, they have called it quits.

Amina has deleted her husband’s photos on her social media pages and confirmed on her Instagram stories that they have broken up.

She claims that it has been 1 month of pain and tears after parting ways.

‘Ben and I are currently separated. I don’t know what the future holds but I am grateful for the beautiful memories and definitely the beautiful kids we made. It has been one month of pain and tears but I know that one day the light will shine,’ she wrote.

However, the mother of two insists that they are still good friends despite parting ways.

‘We are good. I am good. I will be better,’ she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST