Monday June 29, 2020 – Governors are today holding a crisis meeting to address rising cases of impeachment motions against them.

According to Council of Governors (CoG) Chairman, Wycliffe Oparanya, plans by County Assemblies to kick out County chiefs could derail development and the ongoing war against Covid19.

“So far, we have about six governors facing impeachment motions in their counties, including Kitui’s Charity Ngilu.”

“Although Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru was cleared of any wrongdoing by the Senate, the damage has been done,” Oparanya stated.

“We plead with the MCAs to spare the Governors and let them serve their remaining term in peace,” he added.

Mr Oparanya said impeachment motions were upsetting and ill-advised, especially at a time Governors should be preparing their Counties to deal with the Covid19 pandemic.

He claimed that political rivals had resorted to “uncouth means” that would distract the Governors from their work.

“We know the governors’ rivals are behind the surge in impeachment motions flying around.”

“We urge them to hold their horses and give the County chiefs ample time to serve, the elections will come in 2022,” he said.

Other governors facing the wrath of their MCAs are Wycliffe Wangamati (Bungoma) and Sospeter Ojaamong (Busia), Salim Mvurya (Kwale), Patrick Khaemba (Trans Nzoia) and Wilber Ottichilo of Vihiga County.

County Assemblies are accusing Governors of numerous issues, including abuse of office, corruption and nepotism.

It appears that most MCAs are emboldened by the successful impeachment of former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

