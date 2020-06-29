www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Republic of Kenya

County Government of Laikipia

Department of Medical Services and Public Health

Recruitment Notice for 820 Community Health Volunteers in Laikipia County

The county health department is recruiting 820 community health volunteers in Laikipia County to fill the gaps in the existing 65 community health units.

The interested persons should meet the following criteria

(a) Must be a Kenyan citizen.

(b) Able to offer health services on voluntary basis.

(c) Between 18 and 45 years of age

(d) Be literate in terms of being able to read and write in both Kiswahili and English.

(e) Must be a resident of the community unit being applied for; for not less than 5 years immediately preceding the date the person seeks to be recruited.

(f) Must be able to use a smart phone and other technology in the health sector.

(g) Can be able to communicate in English /Kiswahili and local dialect.

(h) Must be able to uphold confidentiality of health information.

(i) Must be respected and accepted by the community.

All interested persons should send their apcations through the following email address: communityhealthservices@laikipia.go.ke on or before 30th June, 2020.

Please attach your Curriculum Vitae, Academic Certificates and other Testimonials and Clearly indicating the community unit they are applying for (community units list available HERE).

When replying, please quote:

Ref: CGL/Health/CO GEN/Vol. 135/2020