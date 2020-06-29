Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is a group of Specialist Doctors working and operating across the country since 2010 under a group-based practice model.
We currently have facilities in the following counties: Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya, Uasin-Gishu, Kitui, Nairobi, Kakamega, Bungoma and Nakuru.
We are expanding and Oasis Healthcare is upgrading its services in Kakamega where we will be rolling out in patient, dental, renal, maternity, a radiology center and oncology services.
We are looking to fill the following position with qualified and suitable individuals willing to join us.
Job Title: Laundry Attendant
(2 Positions)
General Description: Reporting to the House Keeping Supervisor, the Laundry Attendant job exists to provide laundry services including operating washing or dry-cleaning machines to clean, dry, press and fold cloth-ware at the Hospital.
Duties and Responsibilities shall include but not limited to
- Prepare work-plans and schedules, allocate work to laundry staff and set laundry production
- Receive or collect used up linen for cleaning and record or classify it according to its sources from different wards and units of the hospital.
- Sort and classify and mark or tag dirty linen according to its source in the hospital, type, color and maintenance specifications for laundering in the hospital.
- Determine spotting procedures and proper solvents, detergents and other cleaning materials based on fabric and stain types in the laundry unit of the hospital.
- Pre-soak, sterilize, scrub, spot-clean, and dry contaminated or stained articles, using neutralizer solutions and portable machines in the laundry unit of the hospital.
- Spray steam, water, or air over spots to flush out chemicals, dry material, raise naps, or brighten colors of garments in the laundry unit of the hospital.
- Load dry-cleanable garments into washers or dry-cleaning machines, add detergents and other washing materials and start the washing process in the laundry unit of the hospital.
- Use other cleaning procedures to clean and dry non-dry-cleanable linen in the laundry unit of the hospital.
- Operate machines that comb, dry and polish furs, clean, sterilize and fluff feathers and blankets, or roll and package towels in the laundry unit of the hospital.
- Remove items from washers or dry-cleaning machines and dry them on cloth lines to reduce excessive moisture in the laundry unit of the hospital.
- Collect cleaned and dried up linen, sort, press and pack according to its source and type, from different wards and units in the hospital.
- Perform other special or peculiar garment maintenance or garment care according to need or manufacturers’ specifications in the laundry unit of the hospital.
- Liaise with the tailors and dressmakers to repair and mend torn or replace missing parts of garments during and after laundering in the laundry unit of the hospital.
Job Requirements
- Certificate in Housekeeping and Laundry services.
- Minimum of two years’ experience in a busy environment.
- Computer literacy
- Resilient and energetic/ self-motivated
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your Application, CV, copies of your academic testimonials and other relevant documents via email to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com quoting the job title with the word Kakamega on the email Subject.
Alternatively;
Courier and hand delivered applications can be dropped at Oasis Doctors Plaza Kakamega located along Muruli Road in IG SACCO PLAZA (Mwalimu Centre Building) Ground Floor behind HUDUMA Centre.
NOTE:
- We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.
- Only candidates short-listed for an interview will be contacted.
- Indicate your salary expectation in your application.
- Applications to reach us before close of business 10th July 2020.
“Oasis Healthcare group is an equal opportunity employer”