Saturday, 27 June 2020 – City lawyer, Ahmednassir, fired salvos at self proclaimed NRM general, Miguna Miguna, after he accused him of being used by President Uhuru Kenyatta to sanitize his ‘mistress’ Ann Waiguru, who looted Ksh 5 billion from NYS when she was the Devolution CS.

Miguna said that the same way Uhuru used Ahmednasir, EACC and DCI to sanitize Waiguru in the NYS scandal, is the exact same way he used the Senate to save her from impeachment.

The no-nonsense lawyer hit back at Miguna, comparing him to a mad baboon that keeps ranting 24/7.

He added that Miguna is a low-life and urged him to grow up and get a life.

This is how they exchanged words on twitter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST