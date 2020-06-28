www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Sunday June 28, 2020 – The family of Sirisia MP, John Waluke, has launched an appeal to Kenyans to support a funds drive to raise the Ksh727 million fine to be paid by the MP.

Convicted on fraud charges, the embattled lawmaker was sentenced to 52 years in prison or a fine of Ksh727 million on Thursday.

One of his two wives, Roselyn Waluke, revealed that she had begun receiving donations from well-wishers who hoped to secure Waluke’s freedom.

She further stated that the family will launch a mobile money Paybill number to make it easier for members of the public to contribute to Waluke.

“You are aware of our problem and I thank those who have stood with us during this challenging time and kindly continue praying for us.”

“We are requesting for your financial assistance.”

“Kindly channel your financial support to my number as we wait for an M-Pesa Paybill number,” she noted.

Waluke was convicted alongside Grace Wakhungu, with the duo accused of receiving Ksh297 million in a National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) tender scam.

The Kenyan DAILY POST