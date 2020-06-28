www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Sunday June 28, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta reportedly restricted his movement into State House since a number of his staff tested positive for the deadly Covid19 virus.

According to State House Spokesperson, Kanze Dena, the Head of State also prefers virtual meetings unless it is sensitive intelligence briefs in which caution is put in place.

“Movement in and out of State House has been restricted,” confirmed Dena.

It was also established that his staff members, both at State House, his home and at the office undergo routine check-ups to ensure that they do not endanger the health of the President.

The four who tested positive after mass tests that were carried out on Thursday, June 11th, are still in hospital where they are recuperating from the virus.

“We have staff working from home and some from various government offices and at the State House as well.”

“The President is holding meetings virtually as well as from his office at Harambee house.”

“The four staff are at the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital and are faring on well,” she added.

When the confirmation of the positive tests was made on Monday, June 15th, State House noted that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his immediate family were not infected and that procedures for vetting State House workers residing outside the facility had been heightened.

“State House would like to inform Kenyans that His Excellency the President and the first family are safe and free from Covid-19,” stated Dena.

Since then, State House revised its access rules and rolled out a raft of measures to ensure that the spread of the virus remains at a minimum.

The Kenyan DAILY POST