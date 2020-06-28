www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Sunday June 28, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has reportedly ordered the freezing of Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua’s bank accounts for allegedly financing Tanga Tanga’s activities in Mt Kenya region.

Rigathi, a billionaire, has been Deputy President William Ruto’s point man in the vote-rich and this has caused panic in State House.

On Friday, the High Court issued an order to freeze more than Sh200 million that belongs to the MP pending a petition by a State agency for the money to be refunded back to the Government.

The accounts at Rafiki MicroFinance bank will remain frozen for 90 days.

Documents filed in court showed that the funds are suspected to be proceeds of crime because they are payments to companies associated with the legislator and which emanated from Government agencies.

According to the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA), preliminary investigations established that Mr Gachagua and Jenne Enterprises Limited were involved in a suspected complex scheme of money laundering.

The funds emanated from the Ministry of Lands (Kenya Informal Settlements Programme), State Department for Special Planning, Ministry of Health, Bungoma County Government, Mathira Constituency Development Fund, Nyeri County Government and the National Irrigation Board.

Justice John Onyiego of the Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court stopped the MP and Jenne Enterprises from dealing with or transferring the funds.

But Gachagua has termed these claims as baseless and said he is being targeted for supporting Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

