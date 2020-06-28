www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Saturday, 27 June 2020 – A lady identified as Qui Gitonga, recently wrote an emotional post on facebook that was widely shared, accusing former Standard Media Group journalist, Irvin Jalango, of sexual and physical abuse.

The lady displayed a swollen face and narrated how Jalango assaulted her and even threatened to kill her, forcing her to walk out of the toxic relationship (refer to this post incase you missed it LINK>>>>).

However, Jalango’s close friend, Innocent Ngare, has rubbished the lady’s claims and described her as a jilted lady who is on a mission to taint the image of her former lover.

Ngare narrated how Qui is a complete pyscho who almost wrecked the life of the former Standard Media Group journalist before close friends advised him to end the relationship.

Ngare added that all the accusations levelled against Jalango are false.

He disclosed that Qui even tried to have Jalango jailed by reporting a physical and sexual abuse case at Kilimani Police Station but police found out that she had cooked the lies after investigating the matter.

See Innocent Ngare’s posts revealing how Qui Gitonga is frustrating ex-boyfriend Jalango through fabricated lies after she was dumped.

Part 1)







Part 2)