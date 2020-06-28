www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Sunday, June 28, 2020 – Police have arrested a 42-year old woman who killed her four children in Naivasha on Saturday.

The monster woman is said to have poisoned the kids (three girls and one boy aged between two years and eight years old) before strangling them to death.

According to the police report, the four were suffocated inside the sitting room before the accused took them to the bedroom in the morning and went into hiding.

The woman’s brother, Jackson Kimani Kimotho, stated that she had asked him to check on the children whom she had killed at her house.

When police arrived and broke into the two-bedroom house, they found the bodies of the four children in their beds with traces of vomit and blood on their mouths.

They also found a suicide note where the woman said that she took her children’s lives because she had lost her job and was unable to cater for them.

Confirming the incident, Naivasha Sub County Police Commander, Samuel Waweru, said that the suspect is in lawful police custody.

“The accused first told her friend that her children were admitted to the Naivasha Sub-County hospital with chest pains before confessing a few hours later that she had strangled them,” said Waweru.

“We are at the very initial stages of the probe and at this point, we cannot divulge much details,” he added.

She is being held at the Naivasha Police Station while the bodies of her children were taken to Naivasha Hospital mortuary.

