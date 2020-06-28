www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Saturday, 27 June 2020 – A close aide of Gem MP, Elisha Odhiambo, is accused of defiling a 12 year old girl and infecting her with the deadly HIV virus.

According to reports, the incident happened several weeks ago and the victim’s family has been trying to follow the case but the suspect is bribing the police and using his deep pockets and influence to kill the case.

The girl’s family is extremely poor and thus cannot afford legal representation.

The suspect is reportedly threatening the poor family and bragging that he is untouchable, despite committing the heinous act.

The MP bowed to pressure after the issue was raised online and confirmed that his aide raped the school girl through his facebook page.

He further said that he has requested police to arrest him.

‘Whether you are my friend, however strong you support me politically, you can never get away with crime under my watch .I will fearlessly defend the health and education of our young girls with all my might and strength. I have requested police to arrest and charge the individual who allegedly raped a school going girl in North Gem ward. NOBODY is above the law.’ He wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST