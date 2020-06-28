www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Sunday, June 28, 2020 – A secondary school principal is in police custody after he clobbered his 17 year old daughter to death for having a boyfriend in Migori County.

According to reports, Abidha Rabet, who is a head teacher at St Juliane Mixed Secondary School, found his daughter with the boyfriend and clobbered her leaving her for dead.

He then descended on the man who was with his daughter but he managed to get away.

The badly injured girl was rushed to Migori County Referral Hospital where he passed on.

The relatives of the principal took the body from the hospital and attempted to bury her discreetly but they were stopped by police officers who were acting on a tip-off while en route to Bondo for the burial.

“We coordinated with police manning a roadblock in Homa Bay town and intercepted the vehicle which was heading to Bondo.”

“They intended to inter the body secretly,” Uriri Sub-County police boss, Peter Njoroge, said.

The body was taken to St Joseph’s Mission Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

The Kenyan DAILY POST