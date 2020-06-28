www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Sunday, June 28, 2020 – Former Gatanga MP, Peter Kenneth, has said that he is ready to work with the Jubilee Government to help achieve its vision for the country.

Speaking in Muranga County on Saturday, Kenneth said the President has only two years to deliver his agenda and that he should work with people who support him.

Kenneth, who is also an ex-Nairobi gubernatorial loser, said it is paramount for the President to rid his Government of people who critique and disrespect him.

“It is impossible for the President to work with people who insult him.”

“For the remaining part of his term, he needs people who support him to help him complete his development work,” Kenneth said.

He said he has always supported the Jubilee Government and that he is now ready to work together with the President to help him implement his agenda.

Kenneth said Uhuru has been categorical that he will take a break after his term and should, therefore, be given the space he needs to work.

After his departure, Kenneth said that Mt. Kenya’s population, which is one of the largest in the country, will have to be on the table when decisions are made.

“We cannot be the majority and be left out when major decisions are being made,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST