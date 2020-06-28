www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Sunday, June 28, 2020 – Exiled vocal lawyer, Miguna Miguna, was slated to appear in the Punchline on K24 on Sunday evening but pulled out at the last minute.

The Canadian-based activist and self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, accused the show’s host, Anne Kiguta, of working in cahoots with Mutahi Ngunyi to set him up.

This is after Anne Kiguta revealed that lawyer Ndegwa Njiru who was the lead counsel for Kirinyaga MCAs during the impeachment trial of Governor Anne Waiguru in the Senate was to make an appearance in the show.

Miguna protested the move saying that he does not come from Kirinyaga and didn’t want to discuss Governor Anne Waiguru’s woes.

“I’m not going to be a party to Mutahi Ngunyi’s schemes, I consider this a material change in what we had discussed and an attempt to cause unnecessary distractions and drama that would irreparably undermine what I stand for.”

“I’m canceling my appearance on Punchline,” said Miguna.

“To Anne Kiguta, K24, Mutahi Ngunyi and Uhuru Kenyatta. I’m not from Kirinyaga. I’m not a Kirinyaga MCA. I don’t represent Anne Waiguru or the Kirinyaga MCAs.”

“I lead a revolutionary movement. We are struggling for Kenya’s liberation and justice to all.”

“We’ll never waver,” added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.