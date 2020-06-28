www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Sunday June 28, 2020-Nandi Hills MP, Alfred Keter, was almost roughed up by Lesos residents when he went to convey President Uhuru Kenyatta’s message of condolence in the area.

This was after two people were shot by police officers in the area on Wednesday.

Keter was forced to prematurely put an end to Uhuru’s condolence message after the crowd started anti-Uhuru chants.

They instead demanded to hear a message from Deputy President William Ruto.

“The president is concerned and disturbed about what happened here and he has sent me his condolences,” Keter said before the residents insisted that they wanted a message, Dr. William Ruto.

One of the residents in the crowd asked; “Who sent you?” and Keter maintained that it was the President, asking the residents to remain calm.

The residents, however, did not stay calm but started chanting ‘Ruto’

“We want to hear what Ruto has to say, we don’t want to hear the rest,” the residents stated.

Keter was forced to fold his tail and disappear into the crowd like a wounded Templar knight.

The Kenyan DAILY POST