www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Sunday, June 28, 2020 – Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, has dismissed claims linking his new party, The Service Party, to Deputy President William Ruto.

Immediately after the launch on Wednesday, Ruto’s rivals claimed that the DP was behind the launch of the party as his fallback plan should his quest for Jubilee Party’s presidential ticket run into a brick wall.

They claim that Ruto, who is increasingly losing control of the ruling party to a rival wing allied to President Kenyatta, was already working on an alternative route to vie for the Presidency.

But Kiunjuri dismissed any links to the new party saying he has been partyless after he dissolved his GNU party to join Jubilee only to be kicked out.

“This is an independent party and anyone who says I am not acting on my own is denying that I have had my own party before and it competed with TNA.”

“I have always been underrated,” said Kiunjuri, whose GNU party was among a dozen that dissolved to form Jubilee in 2017.

The Kenyan DAILY POST