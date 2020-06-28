www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Sunday June 28, 2020 – Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has poured cold water on a decision by Amani National Congress (ANC) to expel him from the party.

On Friday, ANC’s National Executive Council (NEC) resolved to expel the vocal Senator over what it termed as gross insubordination and not following the party ideals.

The Musalia Mudavadi party also gave the Senator 14 days to explain why he should not be expelled from the party.

But in a quick rejoinder, Malala dismissed the expulsion and maintained that he will continue serving as Kakamega Senator despite being thrown out of the party.

“I want to make it clear that I will continue serving as a Senator for Kakamega, nothing has changed,” Malala said.

Malala was the chairperson of the committee that acquitted Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, from impeachment.

Many Kenyans accused the 11 member Senate committee of favouring Waiguru, who is a patented thief of public money.

