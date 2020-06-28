www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Sunday June 28, 2020 – Mt. Kenya leaders have chosen former Gatanga MP, Peter Kenneth, as President Uhuru Kenyatta successor when he retires in 2022.

The leaders met yesterday in Gatanga Constituency in efforts to reunite the seemingly divided region and settled on Kenneth as their spokesman going forward.

They rallied solidly being the Building Bridges Initiative and hoped Peter Kenneth will unite the region in presenting a united front to support the BBI.

“The President’s intention is to unite not just Murang’a and her people but the entire country so that all people can speak in one language on matters that matter to the nation,” Education CAS, Zack Kinuthia, said.

He added that the President was being intentional in the reorganisation of the Senate and National Assembly, referring to the ongoing Jubilee purge.

“This continues to bring people together for the sake of the unity of our people as part of his legacy,” Kinuthia explained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST