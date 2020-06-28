www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Saturday, 27 June 2020 – A Lamborghini crashed on a highway in West Yorkshire in the UK, just 20 minutes after leaving the showroom.

The Lamborghini Huracan Spyder that is worth $266, 235 was involved in a collision with another vehicle after developing mechanical problem.

The luxury vehicle was hit from the back after it stopped unexpectedly on a highway due to mechanical failure.

See photos.





