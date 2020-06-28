www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Saturday, 27 June 2020 – Self -proclaimed NRM general, Miguna Miguna, started his activism back in High School at Njiiris Secondary School.

A former school mate has narrated how Miguna Miguna cornered the then principal, Mr Ndung’u, after the late President Daniel Moi donated money to buy a bull for students.

Miguna insisted that the students must see the live bull before it’s slaughtered because he knew the Principal might short-change them.

The principal had to go with Miguna to buy the bull after he incited fellow students and they also insisted that they must see the live bull before it was slaughtered.

Read the hilarious story by Miguna’s former school mate.

