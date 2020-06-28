www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Saturday, 27 June 2020 – Seasoned TV anchor, Betty Kyallo, has continued making boss lady moves, less than a month after she was sacked from K24 over poor ratings.

Betty opened her upgraded high end salon FlairByBetty on Saturday 27th June after months of renovations.

Her salon business was initially located in Kilimani but she decided to move to a more spacious location and invested millions of shillings in the upgraded salon that is now open for business.

She posted photos of her upgraded high end salon on social media, leaving haters scratching their heads.

Check this out.



















The Kenyan DAILY POST