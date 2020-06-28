www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Be stylish with Kenya’s coolest smart watch.

It can measure your heart rate, your blood pressure, can count your steps, measure your calories intake, sleep patterns, make calls for you, read messages, access social media and more

What more do you want from a smart watch?

Whatever it is, believe me, it can do it.

Call 0715194094 or go here https://www.pricit.ke/2020/01/silver-steel-mens-smartwatch-dt98-full.html

Add an item to the cart and check out, wait for delivery and pay after confirmation